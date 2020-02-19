Home Irish Showbiz James Kavanagh leads the way in Battle of the Stars

James Kavanagh leads the way in Battle of the Stars

Could he be next for Dancing With The Stars?

Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

James Kavanagh has signed up for this year’s Battle of the Stars – the same competition which led Dancing with the Stars contestants like Holly Carpenter and Ryan Andrews to the RTE series.

The social media star and TV presenter was announced as the latest name to join Breast Cancer Ireland Battle for the Stars, which will raise much-needed funds for the Breast Cancer Ireland.

Posing in an uber-glam outfit (as usual) James was announced alongside Niamh Cullen, Paul Ryder, Lorraine Keane, Sean Munsanje, Clare McKenna and Michele McGrath.

Pictured are (LtoR) Simon Murphy, former West End performer, Paula McClean breast cancer survivor and James Kavanagh
Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

And Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson will be there on the night to judge his favourite dancers.

The event takes place on Saturday April 4th at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.breastcancerireland.com.

