Could he be next for Dancing With The Stars?

James Kavanagh leads the way in Battle of the Stars

James Kavanagh has signed up for this year’s Battle of the Stars – the same competition which led Dancing with the Stars contestants like Holly Carpenter and Ryan Andrews to the RTE series.

The social media star and TV presenter was announced as the latest name to join Breast Cancer Ireland Battle for the Stars, which will raise much-needed funds for the Breast Cancer Ireland.

Posing in an uber-glam outfit (as usual) James was announced alongside Niamh Cullen, Paul Ryder, Lorraine Keane, Sean Munsanje, Clare McKenna and Michele McGrath.

And Dancing With The Stars judge Julian Benson will be there on the night to judge his favourite dancers.

The event takes place on Saturday April 4th at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.breastcancerireland.com.