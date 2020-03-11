James Kavanagh got to pet President Michael D. Higgins’ dog – and we can’t cope

Brod has become an internet sensation since the Royal visit

James Kavanagh got to pet President Michael D. Higgins’ dog – and we are very jealous.

Brod became an internet sensation earlier this month, during the Royal visit from Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He hit headlines once again when he interrupted an important moment at an International Women’s Day event to get a belly rub from his beloved owner.

I like a president who understands the need for belly rubs. https://t.co/MzmrpzFbbN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2020

And now Brod’s star is continuing to shine – thanks to James, who attended an event for Seachtain na Gaeilge at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The TV presenter uploaded images from inside the plush home on his Instagram stories, but it was the moment that he met Brod that caught our eye.

Sharing videos of the much-loved dog on his stories, James then added a photo of himself with Brod, writing: “Life made tbh”.

We can only dream…