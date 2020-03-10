Irish stylist Fiona Fagan asks pal Caroline Flack to ‘rest well’ as she is laid to rest

Irish stylist Fiona Fagan has joined a number of stars in saying goodbye to Caroline Flack this week.

The Dublin fashion stylist joined a select few of Caroline’s family and friends to say goodbye at a private funeral.

While Chris O’Dowd shared a photo alongside Caroline in a sweet tribute, Fiona also shared pictures with her good friend, ass he asked her to “rest well”.

“We said goodbye a few hours ago privately with your family and with the ones who REALLY knew you, you infectious soul,” she wrote.

“You were loved and I loved you. Rest well knacker,” she added.

Fiona jetted the UK for the private ceremony, and is currently working on Dancing With The Stars Ireland, where she is notably styling host Jennifer Zamparelli.