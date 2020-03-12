Irish social media star reveals they are heartbroken – as they have to ‘un-invite people’ from their wedding due to Coronavirus

Irish social media star reveals they are heartbroken – as they have...

Top Irish social media star Melanie Murphy has revealed her heartbreak – after admitting she will need to “un-invite people” to her wedding this month.

The popular Youtuber is set to tie the knot with her other half later this month – but today Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed a ban on all indoor gathers over 100 people.

Taking to Twitter the Gossies 2020 winner admitted she wasn’t excited about her big day anymore.

Looks like we’ll have to un-invite people from our wedding this month because of new coronavirus advice from the government re: gatherings over 100. I’m not excited anymore 😣 Feeling like we should postpone but we’ll lose so much money/the planning has been intense for months 💔 — Melanie Murphy (@melaniietweets) March 12, 2020

“Looks like we’ll have to un-invite people from our wedding this month because of new coronavirus advice from the government re: gatherings over 100,2 she wrote.

“I’m not excited anymore Persevering face Feeling like we should postpone but we’ll lose so much money/the planning has been intense for months,” she added.

Multiple events have now been cancelled, and RTE announced that they will no longer be filling audiences for its top shows.

In a statement the broadcaster announced that bosses have advised that the Late Late Show won’t have a studio audience this Friday night.

There will also be no audience for Dancing With The Stars, which takes place on Sunday night.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with one death reported.