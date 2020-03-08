The new addition arrived "safe and sound"

Irish rugby star Tommy Bowe welcomes his second child

Former Ireland rugby star Tommy Bowe has announced the birth of his second child.

The sportsman has welcomed a baby boy with his wife Lucy Whitehouse.

Tommy took to Instagram to share the news with his 159k followers:

Posting a sweet black and white snapshot of his son, he wrote:

“Little Jamie Bowe arrived safe and sound this morning. Big sis is very excited!”

The already have a two-year-daughter named Emma. Their daughter was born in April of 2017.

Tommy has received congratulations from some huge players in Irish rugby.

Peter Stringer, Jamie Heaslip, Brian O’Driscoll and Rob Kearney all took the time to comment their congratulations on Tommy’s post.

Tommy and Lucy have been married for five years.

They wed in 2015 in Wales, where Lucy is from.