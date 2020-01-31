"It was really romantic.”

Irish rugby star Rob Kearney opens up about his New York proposal

Rugby star Rob Kearney proposed to his longtime girlfriend Jess Redden in New York over the new year.

The couple shared the news from Times Square in NYC at the time.

Appearing on Virgin Media’s The Line Out, Rob told Muireann O’Connell about the proposal.

When asked about the romantic milestone, he said:

“In New York, just before New Year’s Eve, the night before New Year’s Eve.”

“It was really romantic.”

The rugby pro popped the question with a stunning blue sapphire and diamond ring.

When it came to the ring, Rob indicated that Jess loves her unique piece:

“She says she does, which is half the battle.”