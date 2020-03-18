Irish musicians team up for a live stream concert tonight

The live gig hopes to raise funds for artists impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak

A number of Irish musicians have teamed up to perform a live concert tonight.

The gig will begin at 6pm and will be streamed on Facebook live.

The performers include Emma Langford, Sara Ryan, Jordan Run, Beyond The Wash, Paddy Dennehy, Eve Clague, Mide Houlihan and Dylan Howe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond_the_Wash (@beyond_the_wash) on Feb 3, 2020 at 4:02am PST

The musicians will each perform an individual 20 minute set from their homes or self-isolated location of choice via the LIVE AT HOME Facebook page.

The live stream is free, but viewers are encouraged to donate to a GoFundMe link which will be promoted during the stream.

Any donations made will be split evenly between the acts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ryan (@sararyanmusic) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

The stream is set to go on until 10pm tonight.

“LIVE AT HOME is a Facebook Live event with two aims. With so many people stuck indoors at the moment, boredom can set in quickly, we plan to remedy that with a great evening of original music, without people having to leave their own home (artists included), to show that staying in doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom,” reads the event page.

“This is also a difficult time for artists, with so many events being shut down. This is a chance for people to donate to the artists involved (donations will be split evenly) who have been releasing free music for so long.”

Tune in to the stream HERE.