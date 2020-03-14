Irish model Rosalind Lipsett stranded in Spain with young son Theo amid coronavirus outbreak

"It's just absolutely mad here, how quick it's spreading..."

Irish model Rosalind Lipsett has revealed she’s stranded in Spain with her two-year-old son Theo, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Spain has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe after Italy, and officially declared a state of emergency on Friday.

As a result, many flights in and out of Spain have been cancelled, meaning Rosalind is stuck there for the moment.

On her Instagram Story on Friday, Roz said: “We are super stressed here. We’re really trying to get out of Spain. Loads of the flights are being cancelled.”

“I was able to book my mum, who is a high-risk person, on a flight tomorrow but unfortunately there’s none for us, so we’re going to have to wait until Sunday – and then obviously self-isolate.”

“But it’s just absolutely mad here, how quick it’s spreading,” Roz continued. “We obviously arrived just before all of this happened and we just can’t believe it.”

“So, hope everyone’s staying safe. You won’t be seeing me for a while, I will be self-isolating and fingers crossed, you know, just staying healthy and hope everyone is,” she added.

Earlier this week, the Irish government urged Irish people returning from affected countries to self-isolate immediately once they return to Ireland.

Schools, colleges, and many public spaces will remain closed until at least March 29, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Indoors events with over 100 people, and outdoor events involving over 500 people, have also been banned until further notice.