Irish model Holly Keating announces engagement

Love is in the air!

Irish model Holly Keating has announced that she’s engaged.

The stunning blonde’s boyfriend Eoin Fitzpatrick popped the question at a beachfront restaurant in the Cayman Islands on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a photo of the moment Eoin got down on one knee.

She captioned the post: “Everything I could have ever wished for and more #fitzperfectly 💍.”

The couple, who have been together since 2017, have been living in the Cayman Islands since last year.

Before she started dating Eoin, Holly was engaged to GAA star Michael McCarthy.

The former Dublin footballer, who was part of the team that won the Sam Maguire cup in 2011, asked Holly to marry him back in 2016 – but they never made it up the aisle.