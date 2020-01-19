Irish influencer Saffron Thompson tipped to enter Love Island

The influencer is currently in South Africa

Irish Instagram influencer Saffron Thompson is the latest person speculated to be entering the Winter Love Island villa.

The star appears to be in South Africa at the moment, based on her social media postings.

The Instagrammer appears to be staying at The Best Western Fountains Hotel in Cape Town, where the show is filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFFY T (@safthompson_) on Jan 18, 2020 at 10:49pm PST

She uploaded an outfit photo to Instagram who shows a sign stating the hotel’s name on the wall.

The hotel’s distinctive front plaza is also visible through the window she is posing in front of.

She also shared a snap to her Instagram feed with two suitcases in London’s Heathrow Airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFFY T (@safthompson_) on Jan 17, 2020 at 4:40am PST



She captioned the post: “This year bout vacation, flight catching, train taking ✈️ #Grateful”

Saffron Thompson has been contacted for comment.