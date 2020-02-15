Irish actress Jessie Buckley cast alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson in new movie

Jessie Buckley has been cast in a new film alongside Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

The trio will star in The Lost Daughter, which will be Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut.

The film, which will also star Peter Skarsgard, was written by Maggie and is based on the best-selling novel by Elena Ferrante, which was released in 2006.

The Lost Daughter tells the story of a college professor (Colman) whose own psychological trauma begins to resurface after meeting a woman (Johnson) and her young daughter while on summer vacation.

It’s not yet known who Jessie will play in the film.

The Kerry native has made quite a name for herself since she was nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star award last year.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old was nominated in the Lead Actress category at the BAFTAs for her role in Wild Rose, but she lost out to Renee Zellweger for Judy.