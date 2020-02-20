Irish actor lands new Paddy Power role over Niall Horan

They have worked with some huge celebrities to date

Irish actor Colm Meaney is set to star in the next “cheeky” campaign for Paddy Power.

The betting company had originally bagged Niall Horan for the role, but ended up missing the shoot due to Storm Ciara.

A spokesperson for Paddy Power told Goss.ie: “We can confirm that we are working with Colm on an exciting new project but can’t say too much about it just yet, other than it was a toss-up between Colm Meaney and Niall Horan for the starring role.”

“When he saw the script Niall really wanted to play a part in the ad but couldn’t make it back from LA for the shoot.

“Given that Colm still retains his boyish good looks, we ended up with the best of both worlds, but saved a fortune on security as the snow kept the screaming ladies at bay.”

Of course, Storm Ciara struck during the shoot, which was filmed at Leopardstown Racecourse, bringing with her relentless bouts of snow, hail, sleet and rain.

The exact nature of the campaign remains under wraps for now. But all will be revealed on Friday.

Colm is best known for his roles in Die Hard, The Snapper and, of course, the Star Trek series.