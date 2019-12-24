In Pictures: See how Irish stars celebrated Christmas Eve

Irish stars have been sharing special moments from their Christmas Eve celebrations on social media.
From posing alongside their children, to sharing photos with their beloved pets, some of our favourite stars have been posting some very festive pictures.
Take a look:
Pippa O’Connor
Wishing everyone a very happy and peaceful Christmas ❤️ Im feeling full of love and excitement tonight (also feeling very unorganised but I don’t care!) Christmas is special for the little ones especially – the magic with them is a gift to experience ✨ much love to everyone, thinking of those missing someone special ❤️ xxx
Mum-of-two Pippa shared a heart-warming post on Instagram.
In two photos the fashionista can be seen snuggling up to her husband Brian Ormond and her two sons Ollie and Louis in their lavish family home.
We are digging the matching pyjamas btw.
Daithi O’Se
Getting into the Christmas spirit.. Merry Christmas everybody 🎅🎅🎅🎅
Ryan Tubridy may be known as the TV presenter always sporting Christmas jumpers over the festive season, but Daithi O’Se can take the crown this week.
The RTE presenter posted a photo in his Christmas PJs, preparing for a busy Christmas Day with his wife Rita and son Michael.
Rosie Connolly
Just days after handing over a cheque for over a quarter of a million to the Temple Street Foundation, Rosie Connolly is taking some much needed time out.
The popular influencer shared a cute post with her son Harry excited for Santa, while daughter Remi was tucked up in bed.
Nicky Byrne
Westlife star Nicky Byrne shared a sweet family photo on Christmas Eve.
The RTE presenter is enjoying some time out, before returning to co-host Dancing With The Stars in January.
The Dublin star posed next to his wife Georgina and their three children Rocco, Jay and Gia.
Brian Dowling
It’s our precious little boys first Christmas and it’s filled the Dowling household with such joy & festive excitement. Santa hasn’t paid us a visit since 2008 & we can’t wait. To be honest he’s still too young to understand what’s going on but we can’t help but go way over the top. We are of course missing someone so very special but we know she’s here with us & guiding us through it all ❤ #nephew #christmaseve #familytime
Speaking of Dancing With The Stars, Brian Dowling, who is set to compete in the show, also shared a sweet Christmas Eve post.
The TV host shared a photo alongside his nephew on Instagram, reading him the classic The Night Before Christmas.
Lisa Jordan
Popular Cork blogger Lisa Jordan is another star rocking the matching pjs this Christmas.
The beauty guru posted a photo with her two daugters Bowie and Pearl – and of course they are wearing matching hairbands.
Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick
They are right in the middle of their Cheerios Panto run, but that didn’t stop Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick from celebrating.
The duo posted a photo on Christmas Eve with Mrs. Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll and Panto star Rob Murphy.
Erika Fox
Our annual Christmas Eve photo in Killarney 🥰 (I wonder do we like black? 😅) #family #christmasinKillarney
Top Kerry blogger Erika Fox (aka Retro Flame) shared a lovely family photo on her Instagram feed.
Fresh from her home in New York, Erika posted a photo with her sister and mum in Kerry celebrating the holidays.
Terrie McEvoy
My little Xmas miracle😢….I hope your Xmas wish came true Bronte ✨🎄✨You deserve to be loved every Xmas and not locked up in a pound 😢 I only met you but I love you xxx Let’s find you a forever home x💕 Happy Christmas from us everyone xxxxxx 🐶💗👩🏻 #rescuedog @dogsindistress #fostermom
Not everyone is posting pictures with their family this year, top influencer Terrie McEvoy shared a sweet photo with her new adopted dog.
The newlywed posted a picture with her new pet Bronte – and we can’t cope with how cute this is.