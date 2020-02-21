Hundreds turn up to open casting call in Dublin for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie

The movie will be directed by Ridley Scott

Hundreds turn up to open casting call in Dublin for Ben Affleck...

Hundreds of people turned up to an open casting call in Dublin today, for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie.

The people behind the new film are looking for extras to appear in scenes filmed in Ireland, and the casting call took place at Liberty Hall today.

‘The Last Duel’, directed by Ridley Scott, has been described as an epic period feature film starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer.

The queue for auditions to be extras in the movie The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is absolutely massive! Auditions are taking place at Liberty Hall pic.twitter.com/tLeD3hpfPA — Andrew Lowth (@AndrewLowth1) February 21, 2020

Matt and Ben wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener, and it’s based on the book ‘The Last Duel’ by Eric Jager.

Over the next few months, filming will mostly take place around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath and Tipperary – and they’re looking to employ a lot of extras to film huge crowd scenes.

The casting call at Liberty Hall will end at 6pm today.

For more information, click here.