Here’s who’s on The Late Late Show this week

Arlene Foster, Marian Keyes, Johnny Logan and Holocaust survivors are among the guests set to appear on The Late Late Show this week.

At 11 pm tomorrow night, the UK will officially leave the E.U as Brexit becomes a reality for citizens of Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster will be live in the studio with Ryan Tubridy.

Best-selling novelist Marian Keyes will be on the show discuss her latest novel Grown Ups.

Tomi Reichental and Suzi Diamond, two holocaust survivors who went on to create lives for themselves in Dublin, will join Ryan to discuss their harrowing childhood concentration camp experiences, 75 years after Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz.

To celebrate 40 years since Johnny Logan won the Eurovision for Ireland with his hit What’s Another Year the 65-year-old will be in the studio to mark the milestone.

Somebody’s Child will also be on the show to perform.

The Late Late Show, airs Friday January 31st on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm.