Here’s how you can get your hands on Conor McGregor’s new Reebok runners

Here’s how you can get your hands on Conor McGregor’s new Reebok...

He is building his own fashion empire with his company August McGregor – but Conor McGregor has teamed up with Reebok to release an exclusive range of trainers.

The Zig Kinetica runners have hit the shelves and online all over the world, with a price of €109.95.

Fans have been taking to social media to show off their new kicks – which comes in a range of colours, including red, white, black and a ‘billionaire boys club’ design.

Guess I’ll have to save up & get the adult ones cause I bought the kids size! But I love my @TheNotoriousMMA #zigkinetica #shoes !! Thanks for the info #Reebok !! pic.twitter.com/KMb6oQX81D — Becky Isturis (@beckyiz) February 25, 2020

You can get the new designs directly on Reebok.ie or through Zalando.ie.