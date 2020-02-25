Here’s how you can get your hands on Conor McGregor’s new Reebok runners

He is building his own fashion empire with his company August McGregor – but Conor McGregor has teamed up with Reebok to release an exclusive range of trainers.
The Zig Kinetica runners have hit the shelves and online all over the world, with a price of €109.95.
Fans have been taking to social media to show off their new kicks – which comes in a range of colours, including red, white, black and a ‘billionaire boys club’ design.
Love these ❤️ @Reebok @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/7WturKx7Ja
— Georgie (@hashtag_georgie) February 25, 2020
Awesome Kicks!! @TheNotoriousMMA @Reebok 💥🤛🏻 #ComeGetSome!! #zigkinetica 🤜🏻💥🤛🏻PoW!! pic.twitter.com/IhIxwYvVkh
— MMAFightfans (@MMAfightfans) February 25, 2020
Guess I’ll have to save up & get the adult ones cause I bought the kids size! But I love my @TheNotoriousMMA #zigkinetica #shoes !! Thanks for the info #Reebok !! pic.twitter.com/KMb6oQX81D
— Becky Isturis (@beckyiz) February 25, 2020
Maybe a trainer to look at, but they fit like a glove… @TheNotoriousMMA is a man of many talents #zigkinetica #reebok #ConorMcGregor #Notorious pic.twitter.com/Ua7GG3Yr4s
— Liam Beattie (@BeatsbyLiam) February 24, 2020
You can get the new designs directly on Reebok.ie or through Zalando.ie.