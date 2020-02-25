Here’s how you can get your hands on Conor McGregor’s new Reebok runners

Home Irish Showbiz Here’s how you can get your hands on Conor McGregor’s new Reebok...

He has released a new range

Goss Team
He is building his own fashion empire with his company August McGregor – but Conor McGregor has teamed up with Reebok to release an exclusive range of trainers.

The Zig Kinetica runners have hit the shelves and online all over the world, with a price of €109.95.

Fans have been taking to social media to show off their new kicks – which comes in a range of colours, including red, white, black and a ‘billionaire boys club’ design.

You can get the new designs directly on Reebok.ie or through Zalando.ie.

