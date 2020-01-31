Home Irish Showbiz Here’s a reminder of ALL The Gossies 2020 nominees ahead of tonight’s...

Here’s a reminder of ALL The Gossies 2020 nominees ahead of tonight’s awards

Here are all of the talented stars who are nominated tonight

By
Sarah Magliocco
-
Tonight, The Gossies will kick off in The Mansion House on Dublin’s historic Dawson Street.

The star-studded event is set to be hosted by fabulous TV host, reality star and Dancing With The Stars icon Brian Dowling.

Ahead of the night of festivities, here is a reminder of all of the talented stars who are nominated in the award’s variety of categories, honouring the best figures in entertainment, celebrity, and social media stardom.

Doireann Garrihy at the Gossies 2019 | Jerry McCarthy

Best Newcomer – Sponsored by Carter Beauty Cosmetics

Fionnuala Jones
Aimee Fitzpatrick
Denise Kenny
Conor Ryan
Chloe Ormond
Rebekah O’Leary
Taylor McGregor
Niamh de Brún
Jafaris

Most Stylish Lady – Sponsored by Bulmers Rose

Jennifer Zamparelli
Rosie Connolly
Louise Cooney
Holly Carpenter
Roz Purcell
Tara Stewart
Rosanna Davison
Vogue Williams
Pippa O’Connor
Celia Holman Lee
Una Healy
Erin McGregor

Most Stylish Man – Sponsored by Ellie Professional

Brian Dowling
James Patrice
Ryan Hennessy
James Kavanagh
Conor McGregor
Darren Kennedy
Ryan Andrews
Stephen Byrne
Keith Walsh

Best TV Presenter (Male)

Daithi O’Se (RTÉ Today)
Nicky Byrne (Dancing With The Stars)
James Patrice (RTÉ Today)
Ryan Tubridy (The Late Late Show)
Simon Delaney (The Six O’Clock Show)
Baz Ashmawy (Wingman)
Alan Hughes (Ireland AM)
Tommy Tiernan (The Tommy Tiernan Show)
Marty Whelan (Winning Streak)

James Kavanagh
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Best TV Presenter (Female) – Sponsored by ClearSkin

Jennifer Zamparelli (DWTS)
Glenda Gilson (Xpose, Ireland AM)
Blathnaid Treacy (Can’t Stop Dancing, RTÉ Today)
Anna Daly (Ireland AM)
Nadine Reid (Xpose)
Lisa Cannon (Box Office)
Muireann O’Connell (The Six O’Clock Show)
Cassie Stokes (Xpose)
Miriam O’Callaghan (Prime Time)
Maura Derrane (RTÉ Today)
Lucy Kennedy (Living With Lucy)
Kathryn Thomas (Operation Transformation)

Best TV Show

The Young Offenders
Derry Girls
Dancing With The Stars
Room To Improve
Gogglebox Ireland
First Dates Ireland
Dublin Murders
Living With Lucy
The Late Late Show
Ireland AM
The Restaurant

TV Personality of the Year – sponsored by Dr. PAWPAW

Maura Higgins (Love Island)
James Kavanagh (The Restaurant)
Vogue Williams – (Vogue, Spencer and Wedding Two)
Greg O’Shea (Love Island)
Nadine Coyle (I’m A Celeb)
Yewande Biala (Love Island)
Julian Benson (Dancing With The Stars)
Louis Walsh (The X Factor: Celebrity)
Brian Dowling (Ireland’s Fittest Family – Celebrity Special 2019)
Paddy Smyth (The Circle)
Cabra Girls – Jamie, Lindsay, Ashley and Gráinne (Gogglebox Ireland)

Influencer of the Year – Sponsored by Iconic Bronze

Louise Cooney
Rosie Connolly
Rob Lipsett
Lisa Jordan
Suzanne Jackson
Grace Mongey
Lisa McGowan
Terrie McEvoy
Rob Kenny
Niamh Cullen
Erika Fox

Tara Stewart at the Gossies 2019 Sponsored by Zero One Salon, at Dublin’s Alex Hotel.
Picture Brian McEvoy
No Repro fee for one use

Celebrity Makeup Artist – Sponsored by Soap & Glory

Bonnie Ryan
Michelle Regazzolli-Stone
Sue Brophy
Jade Mullett
Paula Callan
Tara O’Farrell
Danielle Mahon
Sarah Keary
Rebecca Molloy

Girl Boss of the Year – Sponsored by The Gosscast

Lisa Jordan (LUNA by Lisa Jordan)
Aimee Connolly (Sculpted by Aimee Connolly)
Pippa O’Connor (POCO by Pippa)
Suzanne Jackson (SOSU by Suzanne Jackson)
Katie Jane Goldin (LanaiBLO & Instyler Ireland)
Pamela Laird (Moxi Loves)
Nikki Whelan (Little Bow Pip)
Gillian Halpin (Jane Darcy)
Laura McLoughlin (Crave Closet)
Denise Phillips (Pelo Hairdressing)
Jennifer Kelly (Beaded Gem)
Aisling Kavanagh (Aisling Kavanagh Designs)

Best Celebrity Stylist – Sponsored by The Zip Yard

Clementine MacNiece
Laura Mullett
Emily O’Donnell
Rebecca Rose
Judy Gilroy
Corina Gaffey
Brian Conway

Best Social Media Star – Sponsored by Blank Canvas Cosmetics 

Enya Martin
Keilidh Cashell
The 2 Johnnies
James Kavanagh
Melanie Murphy
Jen Morris
Ellie Kelly
Tony Cantwell
Aideen-Kate Murphy
James Patrice

Lucy Fitz at The Gossies 2019 | Brian McEvoy

Best Music Act – Sponsored by Hyde bar

Picture This
Westlife
Chasing Abbey
Dermot Kennedy
Wild Youth
Soulé
The Swing Cats
Erica Cody
Hozier
Niall Horan
Mango x Mathman

Best Model – Sponsored by C Beauty Studio

Thalia Heffernan
Irma Mali
Teo Sutra
Irena Drezi
Kelly Horrigan
January Winters
Louise O’Reilly
Rosalind Lipsett
Lynn Kelly
Kerri-Nicole Blanc
Aoife Walsh

Best Radio Show – Sponsored by BeautyBag.ie

2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan
Jennifer Zamparelli on 2FM
Stephen Byrne on 2FM
Mairead Ronan on Today FM
The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show (Today FM)
Jenny Greene on 2FM
The Big Breakfast with Cooper & Luke (98FM)
Beat Breakfast (Beat 102-103)
The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show (Radio Nova)

Best Actress – Sponsored by essence cosmetics

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself)
Seana Kerslake (The Hole In The Ground)
Nicola Coughlan (Derry Girls)
Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders)
Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)
Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Chernobyl)
Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)

Teo Sutra and Irma Mali
Picture: Brian McEvoy

Best Actor

Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)
Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones)
Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)
Adrian Dunbar (Blood & Line of Duty)
Barry Keoghan (Chernobyl)
Johnny Ward (Fair City)
Killian Scott (Dublin Murders)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Best Movie – Sponsored by Just Eat

The Prizefighter
Dark Lies The Island
Greta
The Hole In The Ground
Ordinary Love
Metal Heart

Fashion Designer of the Year

Don O’Neill
Eamonn McGill
Paul Costelloe
Aoife McNamara
Umit Kutluk
Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon
Joanne Hynes

