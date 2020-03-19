It's set to be another strange episode

Here is the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

RTÉ have announced the lineup for this week’s Late Late Show.

Ryan Tubridy is set to host yet another strange episode, as he will continue without an audience.

As Ireland continues to adapt to new ways of living with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Ryan will hear from those leading courageous and fearless frontline emergency services staff who have been working tirelessly.

As testing centres are rolled out across the country, The Late Late Show will take you through a step-by-step demonstration of what is involved when being tested for Coronavirus.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, will be in studio with Ryan to answer questions submitted by viewers concerned about the great financial uncertainties brought on by the Coronavirus crisis. Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan will also be bringing the latest updates for viewers.

Ryan will be speaking to Munster rugby player Billy Holland and his wife Lanlih, who, from their home in Cork, will introduce their newborn baby son Matthew to the world.

Following their appeal on The Late Late Show in January of this year, viewers raised nearly €700,000 in memory of Billy and Lanlih’s daughter Emmeline.

Also speaking to Ryan on Friday night from locations across the world are actor, author, comedian and broadcasting legend Stephen Fry, country music royalty Daniel and Majella O’Donnell, musician Sharon Corr and restaurateurs Derry and Sallyanne Clarke, in what promises to be an unprecedented live broadcast of The Late Late Show.

The Late Late Show, Friday March 20th on RTÉ One at 09.35pm.