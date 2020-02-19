He revealed his favourite challenge on Love Island

Greg O’Shea reveals the memento he took from the Love Island villa

Greg O’Shea has revealed that he took a memento with him from his time in the Love Island villa.

Posting to his Instagram story last night, the Irish rugby pro shared that he took a doll’s baby bottle home to Ireland in his Love Island suitcase.

Greg appeared on the summer series of the show in 2019, where he won the series with then partner Amber Gill.

Taking to his Instagram story last night, Greg shared a video of himself watching the Tuesday night episode of the winter series.

On screen, islanders Jess and Ched can be seen taking care of their baby doll in the hotly anticipated parenting challenge that the series is known for.

During the summer series, Greg and Amber took care of a baby doll they named Kobe.

Greg explained that the challenge was his “favourite” that he took part in while on the reality show.

“My favourite challenge. Still got baby Kobe’s bottle,” he wrote, before jokingly taking a sip from the bottle.

Greg and Amber split a number of weeks after the show ended.