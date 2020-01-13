"Man you can't lose the head in the first episode like..."

Greg O’Shea gives his opinion on the new Love Island cast

Greg O’Shea has shared his thoughts on the first episode of the new winter edition of Love Island.

The 2019 Love Island winner won the show with then partner Amber Gill – so he knows exactly what it’s like to embark on the dating show.

Recapping the first episode, Greg reacted to the viewer’s introduction to the new contestants.

“Recap on the first episode of Love Island – cool group of people they all look like great craic,” he said.

“The villa is incredible – I thought the summer villa was cool, the winter one is unreal.

“My man Connor – apparently I look like him – he was smashing it. I was like this guy is going to go the whole way, he’s a legend and then he lost the head. Man you can’t lose the head in the first episode like. Great that it’s back on.”

Genuinely finding it hard to Unsee this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xnL3BXmu5k — melissa mooney (@mooneymelissa) January 12, 2020

Touching on his apparent resemblance to contestant Connor, he said:

“Im flicking through Instagram there and I come across people saying that Connor there on Love Island is either a mixture of me and Jack Fowler… or Mr Potato Head!

Feigning outrage, Greg exclaimed: “Are you bloody messing! An absolute mugging off…such and insult!”

The show continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media – hopefully with Greg’s commentary to follow.