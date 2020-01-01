Gráinne Seoige shares stunning wedding snap to ring in 2020

The TV presenter recently married her fiancé of six years

Gráinne Seoige has shared a stunning snap of her wedding to Leon Jordaan just days after the couple tied the knot in a festive ceremony in Co. Kildare.

The couple, who live in South Africa, wed in a lavish ceremony in Cliff at Lyons over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram to ring in the New Year, Gráinne shared a snap from their big day with a message to end 2019.

“At the end of a wonderful and life-changing few days we would like to wish you a 2020 filled with love adventure and alexander,” she wrote sharing the picture with fans.

Fans were quick to lap up the gorgeous photo.

“The beautiful Grainne, Ireland’s Princess,” wrote one.

“You look stunning!! A big congratulations to you both. Wishing you love, happiness and good health always. Love and God bless,” gushed another.

“You look so beautiful Grainne – wishing you a marriage filled with love and happiness to you and Leon,” said another well-wisher.

The pair, who were engaged for six years hosted a small and intimate humanist wedding with no more than 100 guests, including sister Síle Seoige and pal Muireann O’Connell.

Living in Pretoria, the pair run a diamond business together.