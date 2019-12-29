She described the day as "magical."

Grainne Seoige on her stunning winter wedding: ‘We couldn’t be happier’

Grainne Seoige wed her South African fiance Leon Jordaan yesterday afternoon.

The happy couple tied the knot on the grounds of the Cliff at Lyons estate in Co Kildare.

The bride wore bespoke Don O’Neill for the event, and described the day as “magical.”

“What a wonderful and magical day for both Leon and myself,” Grainne told The Independent.

“To be surrounded by our closest friends and family for this special day means the world to us – we couldn’t be happier.”

The couple have been engaged for six years and together since 2011.

The pair moved to South Africa, where Leon is from, to run their bespoke diamond business.

A number of South African guests attended, alongside Irish stars Sile Seoige and Maura Derrane.

In the final Gosscast episode of 2019, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker talk through the biggest stories of the year.

From the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal to the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney drama, the girls are spilling all the tea. Take a listen:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: