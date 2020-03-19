His hilarious video is currently going viral

Gavin James shares HILARIOUS attempt at singing to his neighbours

Gavin James is one of the many Irish celebrities who are getting creative on social media amid the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

The musician has shared a hilarious new video that is currently being shared across social media.

Inspired by the stunning video of quarantined Italian citizens singing to one another from the balconies and windows of their isolated apartments, Gavin decided to try the same tactic out of the back door of his home.

Singing for the neighbours while we quarantine ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/jv1NEhWmyN — Gavin James (@gavinjames) March 19, 2020

Filming himself, the star stuck his head out of the door and began singing Fly Me To The Moon by Doris Day.

The musician barely made it through the first lines for the song before he was met with a chorus of “shut up!” from his surrounding neighbours.

The hilarious skit has been shared widely across social media, with fans praising the singer for his humour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin James (@gavinjameslive) on Mar 18, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

The video comes ahead of Gavin’s planned gig this evening.

The star is performing a free gig via live stream at 8pm this evening in a bid to raise funds for Irish charity Alone.

Gavin has already raised a huge sum of cash for the charity ahead of the gig.