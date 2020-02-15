First Dates Ireland are looking for singles to take part in the next season

First Dates Ireland are looking for singles to take part in the...

First Dates Ireland are looking for single people to take part in the next season.

The popular series, which airs on RTÉ 2, is filmed in Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel in Dublin, where every moment is captured by over 20 cameras.

Maître D’ Mateo Saina, barman Ethan Miles, and waiters Alice, Pete and Libby help set the scene and give romance the best possible chance to flourish.

The singletons who visit the restaurant range in age from 20 to 70 plus, and the unobtrusive cameras allow the daters to forget they are being filmed and start bonding… or not!

Fancy going on a blind date on the telly? Fill in an application form here for the chance to find love in the First Dates restaurant!

And for those less fond of the limelight, you can fill out an application form to be a background dater here.

Filming takes place in Dublin during the first two weeks of August 2020.