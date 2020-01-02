First Dancing With The Stars routines have been revealed

The first routines for the brand new series of Dancing With The Stars have been revealed.

Starting on Sunday, January 5th, the show will see stars battle it out for the glitterball to be crowned champions of the show.

RTÉ revealed the routines that show’s male stars will perform alongside their professional dancing partner.

Jiving to Tiger Feet by New Hope Club is Kilkenny hurler Johnny Ward, with his partner Emily Barker.

Big Brother star and TV presenter Brian Dowling will Salsa to Lizzo’s breakout track Juice alongside his dance partner Laura Nolan.

Boxer Michael Carruth will American Smooth to I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys with his partner Karen Byrne.

Meanwhile, Father Ray Kelly will hit the dancefloor by Foxtrotting to Spirit in the Sky by Doctor and the Medics.

Fair City star Ryan Andrews and his partner Giulia Dotta will Cha Cha If I Can’t Have You by Shawn Mendes.

Dancing With The Stars starts on Sunday, January 5th on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.