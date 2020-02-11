Filming for upcoming Hollywood movie to take place in Meath

Some big name stars will visit the Royal county

Filming for upcoming Hollywood movie The Last Duel is set to take place in Meath.

According to The Meath Chronicle, filming for the 21st Century Fox production is expected take place at Bective Bridge from March 23rd to 30th.

The film stars big Hollywood names like Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The Last Duel is based on the true story of the final judicial dual in medieval France depicted in the 2004 book of the same name by Eric Jager.

A Norman knight (Adam Driver) accuses his squire (Matt Damon) of raping his wife (Jodie Comer).

After the squire is acquitted of the crime, the knight visits King Charles VI to appeal the decision.

The King declares a trial by combat of which the one to survive be declared the winner.

If the knight loses, his wife will also be killed as a penance for her false accusation.

The film is set for a limited release this December with a worldwide release on January 8th 2020.

Braveheart, the 1995 film starring Mel Gibson was also filmed in the same location.