EXCLUSIVE! There’s a new rooftop bar coming to Dublin – just off Grafton Street

EXCLUSIVE! There’s a new rooftop bar coming to Dublin – just off...

A brand new rooftop venue is coming to Dublin – and it sounds all kinds of epic.

A new bar and restaurant space will be opening up mid-April, just off Grafton Street, called Ava.

Goss.ie can exclusively reveal that the new venue will boast 5 bars and a restaurant, and is coming from the same team behind Dublin’s new tiki bar Ohana.

Speaking to Goss.ie Doug Leddin revealed that the highly-anticipated venue is named after Ava Gardner – one of the most notable actresses of the 50s.

Not only was she famous for her on-screen talents, she was also known for her partying ways.

