EXCLUSIVE: Rosalind Lipsett talks navigating motherhood and modelling

Top Irish model and actress Rosalind Lipsett has opened up about balancing her life as a mother and her career as a model.

The TV personality revealed that she has plenty of on-screen opportunities in the works, but has been mindful of juggling work and family.

Rosalind became a mum to baby Theo, who is almost two, in 2018, and is kept busy with her multiple commitments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭 (@rosalindlipsett) on Dec 11, 2019 at 2:05pm PST

“Its been busy, my son is about to turn two and everything is going really well with modelling,” she revealed.

Rosalind also explained that her TV work is going from strength to strength.

“Doing a little bit of on-screen hosting with Virgin Media so things are just going really really well and hopefully keeping on getting busier now that I’m navigating work life with being a mum,” she detailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐬𝐞𝐭𝐭 (@rosalindlipsett) on Jan 31, 2020 at 12:25pm PST

Rosalind certainly showcased her modelling credentials as she turned up at The Gossies in an elegant pink gown by Alex Perry – accessorised with a pearl bag from Penneys.

The star posed for photos on the pink carpet, and was nominated for Best Model on the night.