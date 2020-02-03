The Limerick duo are bringing entertaining six nations coverage to Virgin Media

EXCLUSIVE: Muireann O’Connell reveals details about brand new show with Greg O’Shea

Muireann O’Connell has revealed further details about her brand new show with Love Island star Greg O’Shea.

The Line Out, which premiered on Virgin Media One last Thursday is an entertainment chat show focusing on rugby.

While Greg was absent for the first programme, Muireann was joined by Ulster rugby star Andrew Trimble.

The Rugby Sevens player is currently abroad competing with Ireland.

“[Greg] is playing a tournament in Australia for the sevens, he’s playing with Ireland at the moment.”

“Greg is gonna be there, but he’s also, obviously, he’s also away for rugby.”

“So Andrew Trimble was with me [Thursday night] and Andrew is so unbelievably funny, a guy who is a professional rugby, he’s got brains to burn and he’s so funny and he’s gorgeous,” she gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muireann O’Connell (@muireann.o) on Jan 30, 2020 at 2:01pm PST

“Like it’s ridiculous yesterday when we did the show we had Rob Kearney and Andrew Trimble.”

“Genuinely, men, women, straight or gay in the audience didn’t know which one to look at because they’re so beautiful.”

“I don’t know what Greg is gonna do,” she joked.

Muireann said the show is for everyone, not just rugby fans.

“It is an entertainment show and it’s based on the six nations. It’s just having a chat, it’s a chat show.”