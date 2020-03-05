EXCLUSIVE: Maura Higgins responds to rumours that she is taking part in Celebs Go Dating

The star was rumoured to be in talks with the show

Celebs Go Dating were reportedly hoping to sign up Maura Higgins for their new series following her split from Curtis Pritchard.

While Maura has made no mention of the show on her social media, the star is on the cusp of a stellar TV career, with Celebs Go Dating allegedly eager to have her on the series.

However, a direct representative for Maura Higgins has confirmed that there are no plans for the Irish star to take part in the series.

“While Maura has plenty of exciting TV projects in the pipeline there has been no contact from either side with CGD (Celebs Go Dating),” they said.

Yesterday, a source told The Sun Online: “Maura is exactly what Celebs Go Dating is all about.”

“She’s fun, feisty and is guaranteed to offer loads of entertainment for viewers.”

“Now she’s single she’s free to do what she wants and this could be the perfect show for her to finally move on from Curtis.”

Curtis has yet to comment on the couple’s split.

However, Maura shared a statement on social media letting her followers know that their eight month romance had come to an end.