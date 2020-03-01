EXCLUSIVE! Mary Kennedy reveals the moment she knew she was going to be voted off DWTS

The presenter lost her place on the show tonight

EXCLUSIVE! Mary Kennedy reveals the moment she knew she was going to...

Mary Kennedy has revealed the moment she knew she was going to be voted off Dancing With The Stars.

The RTÉ star lasted nine weeks on the popular programme, but sadly lost her place on the show tonight after finding herself in the dance off against Grainne Gallanagh.

Speaking to Goss.ie after her elimination, Mary said she knew she had lost her place on the show once she landed in the bottom two, but in hindsight she thinks the judges made the right choice.

She said: “I’m delighted for them. I really am delighted for them, because Grainne was like me.”

“Myself, Grainne and Glenda started off at very much the same level, and she has just got so good, and she’s just lovely.”

“So I’m thrilled for her and I think the judges made the right choice,” she added.

After being voted off, Mary’s pro partner John Nolan praised her for trusting him throughout the series, and said she’s one of the best people he’s ever worked with.

