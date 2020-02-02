EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Cannon reveals her thoughts on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Cannon reveals her thoughts on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s...

Lisa Cannon has revealed her thoughts on Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship.

The TV presenter previously interviewed Jennifer for Xpose.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie on the Gossies pink carpet, Lisa revealed her thoughts on their romance.

“I’d love to get a sit-down interview with Brad Pitt… who wouldn’t. Right now he is delish, he is fine, he is looking great.”

“I love the whole story with Jennifer. It’s so made up but it’s quite cute,” she revealed.

“It’s so fun and it keeps us all entertained.”

Revealing upcoming plans for her Virgin Media show Box Office, Lisa said she previously interviewed huge names including Brad’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Last year we had Angelina Jolie, and Arnold Schwartznegger.”

“We had so many huge names, so this year we’re hoping to top it.”

“I don’t get weirded out or nervous, not anymore.”

“At the same time, there is a few people I wouldn’t want to cross,” she added.

Speaking about which star she’d most like to interview, for Lisa the choice was easy.

“It would be Martin Scorsese, I would love to interview him. I love The Irishman, it’s nominated for oscars. I think he is an incredible director he is one of my favourites. Goodfellas is one of my favourite films.

“If not Scorsese, then my goodness who else… Jack Nicholson, some of the oldies.”