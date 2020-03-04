EXCLUSIVE! Kevin Kilbane admits he doesn’t ‘give a s***e’ what people think about his quickie engagement

The former footballer got engaged to his Dancing On Ice partner following a whirlwind romance

Kevin Kilbane has admitted he doesn’t “give a s***e” what people think about his quickie engagement to Brianne Delcourt.

The former footballer proposed to his Dancing On Ice partner last month, after just a few months of dating.

Since getting engaged, the couple have been questioned a lot about their whirlwind romance, but that hasn’t fazed them at all.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the launch of The Wedding Candle by Jenny McCarthy, Kevin said: “It honestly doesn’t feel like it’s quick.”

“When we met we got on so well and everything has gone quick, we recognise that ourselves, but I just think it was the right time.”

“We were actually talking about plans and our future before Christmas, so it’s not as if I’m jumping into something.”

Brianne then added: “We could wait five years, ten years, to get married but what’s the point?”

“We’re both old, like older, well he’s older,” she joked.

When asked if they’ve found the comments about their quickie engagement frustrating, Kevin bluntly said: “Not at all. I honestly don’t give a s***e what people think, they can think what they want.”

As for their wedding, Kevin and Brianne confirmed it will definitely be in Ireland, and will take place later this year.

Kevin told us: “We’re not restricted, but I’d say highly likely the West of Ireland. ”

“No date at all yet, we’ll work around a venue, but certainly Autumn [of this year], but we’ve no date in mind.”

When asked if she’ll invite her pals from Dancing On Ice to the wedding, Brianne said: “Absolutely, I mean they’ve been a part of my life for 11 years, so you know they’re a part of my family too.”

Brianne added: “It’ll be a big wedding, that’s for sure.”

Speaking about his time on Dancing On Ice, Kevin confirmed he became great pals with our very own Maura Higgins, as they bonded over their Irish connection.

He said: “Maura is great, Maura and I got on really well. My mum is from the next village from Maura in Longford so we had a connection there as well.”

“She was good fun, good laugh, and Bri got on well with her as well,” he said.

When asked if they had ever met Maura’s now ex-boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, Kevin and Brianne said, “Yeah he was there a few times.”

But when questioned whether they were surprised by Maura and Curtis’ recent split, Kevin remained coy and said, “We didn’t know them, we didn’t know them as a couple, so no, it’s not really our business is it?”

