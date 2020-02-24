The model is currently taking part in RTÉ's Dancing With The Stars

EXCLUSIVE! Gráinne Gallanagh opens up about being body shamed on social media

Gráinne Gallanagh has opened up about being body shamed on social media.

The model, who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland back in 2018, has faced criticism online over the past few weeks as she’s currently taking part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to Goss.ie about receiving hateful messages on social media, Gráinne said: “I’m lucky that I get very little. I get mostly very positive comments from people that are so nice, and so happy for me.”

“But I do get a bit [of hate], and it’s funny because it’s mostly about me, not my dancing, and I’m like ‘Can you not criticise my dancing? Like that’s why I’m here!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grainne Gallanagh (@ggallanagh) on Feb 23, 2020 at 11:23am PST

“But, you know, we all get stuff online, I’ve mostly had it either about my weight or the way I look or whatever,” she continued.

“But it’s funny, it’s never consistent, it’s either I’m too thin or I’m too heavy. But you know I don’t take it personally, I can’t because it doesn’t even make sense.”

“At the end of the day I’m happy, so there’s no point in taking anything like that on board.”

Thankfully, Gráinne’s experience on DWTS hasn’t been all bad, as she scored the first 30 of the series on Sunday night.

The blonde beauty and her dance partner Kai Widdrington danced the Viennese waltz to Tchaikovsky’s Waltz of the Flowers, and it was described as a “game-changing performance”.

After receiving top marks from the judges, Gráinne told Goss.ie: “I am in such shock, so speechless. I couldn’t believe it, so happy, such a great feeling.”