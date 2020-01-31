EXCLUSIVE: Gossies 2020 host Brian Dowling reveals whether or not he would do a Big Brother reboot

The TV star won the second series of the popular show in 2001

Gossies 2020 host Brian Dowling has revealed whether or not he would do a Big Brother reboot or not.

The 41-year-old is currently competing on RTE show Dancing With The Stars.

Tonight, the Kildare native arrived to present the Gossies and stopped to chat exclusively with Goss.ie on the pink carpet.

“I’m gonna say no,” he revealed.

“I won Ultimate [Big Brother] and I hosted and after they fired me I kinda said ‘there couldn’t be enough money in the world for me to go back’.”

“I think it’s just pure ego though cos you think oh how could they do that to me? But look who knows…” he added.

“I left the show seven years ago this year, so much moves on.”

The TV personality won the second series of the show in 2001.

Brian is nominated for Most Stylish Man and Best TV Personality at tonight’s Gossies.