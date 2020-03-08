EXCLUSIVE: Fr Ray Kelly opens up about his time on Dancing With the Stars

"The right four couples are in the semi finals" he said

EXCLUSIVE: Fr Ray Kelly opens up about his time on Dancing With...

Father Ray Kelly was the seventh celeb to leave Dancing With the Stars this evening.

The singing sensation was eliminated from the series, alongside his dance partner Kylee Vincent.

Fr Ray danced an American Smooth on tonight’s show to the Father Ted theme song.

After his elimination, Fr Ray spoke exclusively to Goss.ie about the unique energy he brought to the competition.

“Im happy – my old body is tired,” he joked.

“I’m happy most of all that the top four dancers are in the semi final they are so good. I could never compete with them as a dancer, thats just the way of life.”

“I never saw myself as competing to their standard, just to do the best i could myself..and Kylee got the best out of me she could!” he said, referring to his dance partner.

“I brought a fun element and thats what I’m probably better at than dancing in fairness,” he laughed.

The dance duo were in the bottom two with 2fm’s Lottie Ryan and her partner Pasquale La Rocca.

“The right four couples are in the semi finals” he said, as Lottie and Pasquale join Aidan and Emily, Ryan and Guilia and Grainne and Kai in next week’s semi final.