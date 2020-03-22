Erin McGregor pays tribute to mum Margaret on Mother’s Day – after losing two sisters in three months

The Dancing With The Stars alumni said this year has been so hard on her mum

As people all over the country celebrate Mother’s Day from afar, Erin McGregor has paid tribute to her mum, Margaret McGregor.

The Dancing With The Stars alumni shared a post on her Instagram page, saying her mother “never put her needs before ours”.

“Mother’s Day this year is a little different for us all,” she wrote.

“My mother has had a difficult start to the year with the loss of her two beautiful sisters.”

“My mam is our biggest cheer leader and always puts us first . The lady who ‘s “ Stash “ was always available for a lend of a few bob for her kids 😉 .

“She never ever put her needs before ours . Dear Mam I wish I could give you a big hug today but I know I’m very lucky that when this all passes I will be able to then.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all my friends and family . Thinking of everyone who is missing their mothers today especially my cousins,” she added.

Margaret’s sister Anne passed away just last week, with Conor McGregor paying tribute on his own Instagram page after the heartbreaking loss.

