Erin McGregor opens up about anxiety and panic attacks: ‘I couldn’t breathe’

Erin McGregor has bravely opened up about her experience with anxiety and suffering from panic attacks.

The panto star revealed that dealing with motherhood triggered her anxiety, as she worried about her children’s wellbeing and was daunted by feelings of needing to protect her children.

“I remember having my first panic attack when I had Taylor, I didn’t know what it was,” she told The Irish Mirror.

“After you have a baby the world doesn’t feel as safe anymore, the lioness instinct comes out to mind this beautiful baby and protect it the best you can.”

“This almost intensified when I had Harry, being an older mom.”

Describing her anxiety symptoms, she said: “I would have chest pains and overwhelm, I felt like I couldn’t breath.”

“People underestimate the pressures, we put so many expectations on ourselves as mothers, years ago there was one person working and one stayed at home.

“The next generation of working mothers are still trying to find our feet.”

Erin explained that despite her anxiety, she pushes herself to overcome her feelings and move forward with new challenges.

“When I’m under pressure, I do worry, when I take on new challenges I would worry but every time I face a challenge and I overcome it, when the insecurities come up again I tell myself I can do it,” she said.

“It’s about working through the fears and telling yourself you can do it, feel the fear and do it anyway.”

Erin is currently starring in the Olympia Theatre panto Cinderella: the Story of Cinders and Her Fella.