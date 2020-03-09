Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day Parade cancelled amid coronavirus fears

33 people on the island of Ireland have tested positive for the virus

The Dublin St Patrick’s Day Parade has been cancelled.

The decision was made today following a meeting of the emergency Cabinet sub-committee.

The decision was made amid fears surrounding the current coronavirus COVID-I9.

Cases of the virus have continued to climb in Ireland since the first reported case.

The parade can attract up to 500,000 each year.

Precautions are being taken to avoid large crowd gatherings to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

Cork and Sligo city councils have also cancelled their scheduled St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

More organisers across the country will meet over the coming week to decide whether or not to axe their planned parades.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has urged Leo Varadkar to call a meeting of all party leaders to deal with the “public health emergency” the virus could pose.

Advice regarding preventing the spread of the virus is to wash hands regularly and practice good respiratory hygiene by avoiding touching your face, eyes and mouth.