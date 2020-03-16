Doireann Garrihy launches mega beauty giveaway for people working in the front-line of Coronavirus outbreak

'I want this to be about the people in the front-line'

Doireann Garrihy has launched a special giveaway on social media to help cheer up those working to help others during the Coronavirus.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter is giving away some amazing products, including Charlotte Tilbury sets, hair products, YSL lipsticks, tanning brands and more.

The giveaway is aimed at people who are working extensively during COVID-19 outbreak, including people in healthcare, working in supermarkets and paramedics.

She titled the video “A Small Gesture!”

She has asked people to comment on the Instagram post if they can think of anyone who would benefit from the donations.

It comes after Doireann revealed that she had moved out to a new home, after living with her sister Ailbhe and her husband Ruairi.

She wrote; “I love them so much. But it’s time for a new chapter. Gotta cop on and start taking the bins out and, you know, let them be a married couple”

“Thank you for the lovely stay @morganhoteldublin – my bed is covered in anything and everything right now, so it’s a big help!”