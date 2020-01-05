"I was like, ‘You might want to put a panel in that’.”

Dancing With the Stars contestant Brian Dowling opens up about fluctuating weight

Dancing With the Stars is set to kick off this evening, with many fans tuning in to see TV presenter Brian Dowling take the steps in his stride.

The Irish TV personality joked that while many contestants have been shedding the pounds thanks to the show’s intense rehearsal schedule, he has seen the opposite.

Brian told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “All I’m doing is eating and eating and eating and I think maybe it’s because I’m just anticipating what’s going to happen.”

“Normally your appetite might get suppressed but mine’s completely gone the other way.”

“I’m thinking when I do it on Sunday I might be like, ‘Oh my god’. I’ve not tried on the outfit yet – I tried it before Christmas and it was a little bit tight already.”

“I was like, ‘You might want to put a panel in that’.”

The Kildare native shed weight for his 2015 wedding:

He said: “I lost nearly 70 pounds for my wedding – I always say my wedding, our wedding.”

“The older I get, the more sensible choices I make with food because I gain weight so quickly.”

Tonight, Brian will wow the viewers with pro dance partner Laura Nolan as they dance the salsa to Lizzo’s Juice in tonight’s launch episode.