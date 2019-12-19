Dancing With The Stars confirm pro dancer partners for Brian Dowling and Fr. Ray Kelly

Dancing With The Stars have confirmed the pro dancer partners for Brian Dowling and Fr. Ray Kelly.

The series returns to RTÉ One on January 5th, and Brian Dowling has been partnered with DWTS’ newest Irish pro dancer Laura Nolan.

Speaking about taking part in Dancing with the Stars, Brian said: “I’m super excited because everyone knows the show, it’s on all over the world and to get to dance on one of the biggest shows on Irish television; is phenomenal.”

“But I am more nervous about this than anything else I’ve ever done as it’s based on your ability to learn a new skill and at my age I’m in my comfort zone… so I’m really pushing myself.”

“When I reached 40 I told myself I was going to start doing things I usually say no to and this is one of those things!”

“But it’s great opportunity and I always think the older you get the less opportunities become available to you, so my new lease on life is to say yes a little more and do things that challenge me… so that’s the plan.”

Meanwhile, Fr. Ray Kelly will dance with another new pro dancer, Kylee Vincent, in the new series of Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking about taking part in DWTS, Ray said: “I’m very excited but there’s a little bit of apprehension there as well because it’s not singing, if you asked me to sing ten songs… no problem, but no I have to use my feet and we’re into a whole different ball game when I have to use the feet.”

“So I’m hoping that it won’t be two left feet all the time and that I’ll be able to get it together, but from watching it on television it sounds so exciting and it’s great to be part of such a great production so I look forward to the weeks ahead.”

This year’s celebrity line-up also includes GAA star Aidan Fogarty, TV presenter Glenda Gilson, former Miss Universe Ireland Grainne Gallanagh, radio presenter Lottie Ryan, broadcaster Mary Kennedy, boxing legend Michael Carruth, actor Ryan Andrews, B*Witched star Sinead O’Carroll, and Love Island star Yewande Biala.