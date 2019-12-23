Curtis Pritchard says that work has come between him and Maura Higgins

Curtis Pritchard has revealed that his busy schedule is putting strain on his relationship with Maura Higgins.
He and Maura have jam-packed schedules as they make the most of their Love Island fame in different ways.
Curtis is starring in a panto, while Maura is taking part in Dancing on Ice while launching a beauty collection.
“I think I have a day off in March next year,” Curtis joked while appearing on Lorraine Kelly’s show with brother AJ this morning.
Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ then quipped:
“Maybe more like April.”
Curtis agreed, explaining that his work commitments are getting in the way of his personal relationships.
“We haven’t had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven’t seen Maura in a little bit,” he said.
“We’re lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame.”
Maura has returned home to Ireland for the festive period, while Curtis does his pantomime run.