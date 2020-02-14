Curtis Pritchard posts gushing tribute to girlfriend Maura Higgins for Valentine’s Day

They are one of the only two couples still together following the 2019 series of Love Island, and things don’t seem to be coming to a halt anytime soon.

Taking to Instagram, Curtis Pritchard shared a gushing tribute to his stunning girlfriend Maura Higgins for their first Valentine’s Day together.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to this little button nose,” he began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Curtis Pritchard (@curtispritchard12) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:31am PST

“Can’t wait to see you later,” he said teasing a romantic dated.

Tagging Maura, he wrote: “You are an incredible person,” before adding “#loveyou.”

Curtis shared loved up photos of the pair who have been going from strength to strength since their time on Love Island ended.

Maura is currently competing on Dancing on Ice, meanwhile, Curtis is working as a presenter on BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

The 24-year-old is not shy about publically declaring his love for his 29-year-old girlfriend.

He regularly posts photos of the pair to Instagram with sweet captions such as “wow, I’m a lucky man.”