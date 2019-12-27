The MMA star brought his entire family to the Christmas panto

Conor McGregor shares new family photos – as he supports sister Erin

Conor McGregor has shared an array of new family photos – after attending the Christmas Panto on St Stephen’s Night.

The MMA star brought his entire family to the Olympia Theatre, to support his sister Erin, who stars in the Cinderella-themed show.

The father-of-two was joined by long time love Dee Devlin and his two children Croia and Conor Junior, as well as his mum Margaret, dad Tony, sister Aoife and his niece Taylor.

“At @theolympiapanto with my family, cheering on my sister @erinmcgregor123! What a show,” he wrote.

“An incredibly written Panto. Amazing for all the family! The perfect slice of Irish humour and tradition, combined into a show that is truly for all ages. Amazing! Thank you all ❤️,” he added.

The Proper No. Twelve star is enjoying a Christmas break in between training for his highly anticipated UFC fight against Donald Cerrone.

The fight takes place in Las Vegas on January 18th.

