The world's number one life coach has been giving him private sessions

Conor McGregor reveals Tony Robins has become his ‘personal life coach’

Conor McGregor has revealed that the world’s top motivational speaker Tony Robbins, has become his new personal life coach.

The Proper No. Twelve founder admitted that after meeting Tony for a one-on-one chat in his Florida home, he has started doing private sessions with him.

“We have kept in contact with Tony, he’s a top man Tony,” he told Ariel Helwani.

“He came to the house and went over some things…I was speaking to Tony, we closed our eyes.

“I was very happy with it, I felt really uplifted coming out of that, I’m going to continue that,” he explained.

“He’s probably shaping up to be a life coach of mine.”@TheNotoriousMMA has forged a bond with motivational speaker @TonyRobbins (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/PlZvrHWHDL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“He’s going to come out to me the day before the fight. He’s shaping up to be a life coach of mine,” he added.

Conor will fight Donald Cerrone in Las Vegas this Saturday night,