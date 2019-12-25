Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin donated €25k worth of toys to Irish homeless charity

The couple gave the charity the most amazing Christmas gift

Conor McGregor and girlfriend Dee Devlin donated €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to an Irish homeless charity.

The couple gave the Christmas surprise to Inner City Helping Homeless – a non profit/non funded homeless charity based in Dublin.

Taking to Instagram the charity thanked the parents-of-two for giving the vouchers, which meant they could give toys to homeless children for Christmas.

“Thank you so much to @thenotoriousmma and @deedevlin1 who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa’s Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run up to Christmas,” they wrote.

“We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santas Grotto allowing us to help make children’s Christmas more special.

“Happy Christmas everyone,” they added.

Conor, 31, shared the sweet post on his own Instagram stories, adding a love heart emoji.

