Chris O’Dowd shares sweet tribute to Caroline Flack – after her private funeral

Chris O’Dowd has shared a sweet tribute to Caroline Flack – on the day of her funeral.

The Emmy-award-winning actor took to social media to say goodbye to the former Love Island host.

Chris and especially his wife Dawn O’Porter were close to the ITV presenter. In fact Dawn was the only pal of Caroline’s in the public eye that stood up for her publicly when she was accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Taking to Twitter Chris shared a photo with Caroline and his wife, alongside the sweet message to Caroline.

“If it was peace you needed, I hope you found it,” he wrote.

“And if there’s fun to be had, wherever you are, I know you’ll find that too. Goodbye Caroline, it was so lovely knowing you,” he added.

Caroline had been laid to rest in a private ceremony with family and friends, after dying by suicide last month.