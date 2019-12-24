Some of the best Irish musician turn out each year

Celebs turn out for Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street

On Christmas Eve it is tradition that some of Ireland’s finest musicians turn up to serenade shoppers on one of Ireland’s busiest high streets, Grafton Street.

This year was no exception, with stars such as Glen Hansard, Mundy and Hudson Taylor showing up to wow crowds.

Glen Hansard kicks off the Christmas Eve busk outside Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre. pic.twitter.com/eKjWV95D8R — Cate McCurry (@CateMcCurry) December 24, 2019



Glen sang an impassioned rendition of Relevate.

Glen won an Oscar back in 2008 for his song Falling Slowly.

It’s not Christmas in Dublin until you go to the annual Christmas Eve busk in the city, Glen Hansard busking outside the Gaiety sounding amazing 😍😍😍✨ — Kate O’Loughlin (@KateOLoughlinx) December 24, 2019

Band Hudson Taylor also took the time to perform.

They nailed their performance of their hit Christmas song How I Know It’s Christmas.

The busk happens annually, and is in aid of the Dublin Simon Community.

Throwing back to Christmas Eve, 4 years ago… busking For The First Time on Grafton Street 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MIGjUMwuVT — the script 🌄🌑 (@thescript) December 24, 2019



A number of Irish music makers also shared throwbacks to past years partaking in the busk.

On Twitter, The Script shared a video of their 2015 Grafton Street performance.

“Throwing back to Christmas Eve, 4 years ago… busking For The First Time on Grafton Street.”

