Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons reveals haircare collection with Primark

The Irish hairdresser is a member of the Kardashian/Jenner glam squad

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons is releasing an incredible haircare collection with Primark later this month.

The Ballinteer native has made a name for himself in Hollywood over the past few years, and has become a permanent part of the Kardashian/Jenner’s glam squad.

With over 443k followers on Instagram, Andrew is well respected in the haircare world, and now he’s releasing his own affordable range of products with Primark (otherwise known as Penneys in Ireland!).

Announcing the news on Instagram, Andrew wrote: “I’m so grateful and proud to be announcing my first ever Haircare Collection available GLOBALLY at @Primark from February 24th!!”

“My biggest goal was to blow the doors off the hair industry and open it up to ALL women, ALL, hair types, ALL ages at a price EVERYONE can afford.. ”

“No more huge price tags for the haircare you deserve! No more outdated beauty standards! Just luxury inspired products, tools & accessories that were designed with REAL people in mind..”

“I put my heart and soul into every atom of this collection over the past year and I am so incredibly excited to share it with the world!”

“Thank you so much to the huge team that helped every step of the way from the incredible team at Primark to my US and Europe AF teams, and especially to my friends and family for being there 24/7 and not spilling the T lol!!!”

“This for me is a celebration of almost 20 years of hard work and passion and I would love for all of you to celebrate with me!” he added.

The Primark x Andrew Fitzsimons collection will include a range of styling products and hair tools – and prices start from €2.50 to just €14.

We’re SO excited for this!